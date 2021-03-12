Gibraltarian conductor Karel Mark Chichon in European Sinfonietta concert tomorrrow

Gibraltarian conductor Karel Mark Chichon will be conducting the European Sinfonietta in a concert broadcast tomorrow evening on the Music Box channel and Gibraltar Cultural Services Facebook page.

The show has been organised by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society on behalf of the Ministry of Culture and will be broadcast at 7pm on March 14.

The concert was recorded in Seville as most of the musicians were there at the time and could not travel and perform in Gibraltar due to Covid restrictions.

“Once again the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society has delivered a concert for us, and with no less a conductor than our own Karel Chichon, and despite the many difficulties that the pandemic has placed in their path,” the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes said.

“I am truly grateful to them for their commitment and am very much looking forward to experiencing their music.”

Karel Mark Chichon was born in London in 1971 and hails from Gibraltar. He studied at the Royal Academy of Music (London) and was assistant conductor to Giuseppe Sinopoli and Valery Gergiev.

Queen Elizabeth made Chichon an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) in June 2012.

In 2016 he was elected a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Music in recognition of his achievements within the profession.

“I feel extremely proud to bring to your homes the soul of Classical Music in these difficult times,” said James Lasry, Chairman of GPS.

“It is, undoubtedly, a pleasure to have our Artistic Director Karel Mark Chichon OBE in Gibraltar and conducting the European Sinfonietta.”

Chichon conducts at the Metropolitan Opera New York, Wiener Staatsoper, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Bayerisches Staatsoper Munich, Teatro dell’Opera di Roma, Teatro Comunale di Bologna, Teatro Real Madrid, Gran Teatre del Liceu Barcelona and with orchestras such as the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, London Symphony Orchestra, English Chamber Orchestra, Netherlands Radio Filharmonisch Orkest, Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin, Wiener Symphoniker, Radio-Symphonieorchester Wien, NHK Symphony Orchestra Tokyo, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, Orchestre National de Belgique, Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI, Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte-Carlo and Russian National Orchestra.

Programme:

J. S. Bach: Air on the G String (arr. Chichon) 5’

W. A. Mozart: Serenade in G major, K. 525 "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" 19‘30‘‘

I. Allegro 5‘50‘‘

II. Romanze 6‘

III. Menuetto 2‘10‘‘

IV. Rondo 5‘40‘‘

Johann & Josef Strauss: Pizzicato Polka 3’

Johann Strauss II: Neue Pizzicato Polka, Op 449 3‘40‘‘

P. I. Tchaikovsky: Valse (2nd movement) from String Serenade Op 48 4’11’’

P. I. Tchaikovsky: Finale (4th movement) from String Serenade Op 48 8’

Johann Strauss I: Radetzky March Op 228 4’