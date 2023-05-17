Gibraltarian cyclists headed to Spain to compete with some success

This past weekend saw many Gibraltarian cyclists competing successfully in Spain on two fronts.

In the Conil Grand Fondo, a 120km event with close to 2000 metres elevation, Elaine Pratts came a fantastic 1st in the Masters 30 class and 6th in the general classification.

Husband Dylan, came 3rd in the Masters 30 class and 9th in the general classification.

Seven hundred and fifty cyclists took part as did a large contingent of fellow Gibraltarian cyclists who took this event on as a personal challenge.

In the III Giro Ciudad de La Linea, an event organised by Club MTB Los Enmonados de La Linea, our cyclists also did exceptionally well.

This very well organised Criterium (circuit around the municipal park and stadium) attracted many cyclists from Andalucia.

Our first cyclist to take part was 13 year old Amber Victory from the UCM club who took part in her very first race. Gibs youngest ever cyclist to compete abroad?.

Amber came a very meritorious 3rd in her age group. Hopefully the first of many more races to come.

In the senior section our cyclists faired incredibly well. All our cyclists achieved a podium except for one, and that was by a very cruel 0.1 of a second.

Pride of place must go to Olivia Lett who won the race coming first in the Elite class and in the GC.

Olivia was accompanied in the podium by Natalia Nunez who came 2nd in the Elite class.

A podium finish was also achieved by the ever young Derek Barbara who came 3rd in the Masters 40 category.

Colin Tester missed a podium place by a very cruel 0.1 of a second. That must hurt.

Mark Lett continued with his form by being 1st in the Master 30 category.

And finally Matthew Vinales who came 3rd in the under 23 category.

A great weekends work aiming for Guernsey 2023. - GCA