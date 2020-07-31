Gibraltarian Darts Talent sign with Loxley Darts
‘Justin “The Rock Eagle” Hewitt and Craig “The Imp” Galliano have recently signed with Loxley Darts, a new darts brand that will be launching in August 2020 that includes other PDC Professional Darts Players such as Matthew “Prime Time” Edgar”, it was announced today. “This is yet another step, inching closer to the world of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here