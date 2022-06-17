Gibraltarian doctor in research to end antibiotic resistance
A Gibraltarian doctor researching the effects of blue light to sanitise and on antibiotic resistance has come closer to proving his findings after positive results in mice. Dr Leon Leanse is part of a research team of three at Harvard Medical School, working through the Wellman Center for Photomedicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital in...
