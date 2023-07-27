Gibraltarian freediver achieves gold medal glory in Corsica
Dean Chiplona took gold in the 95m bi-fins category in a freediving French National Championship in Corsica last weekend. The Gibraltarian freediver competed in the challenging "Bi-Fins" and held his breath for a thrilling three minutes and 18 seconds to a depth of 95m and back. “It is a bit of an effort coming up,”...
