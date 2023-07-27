Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 27th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News Sports

Gibraltarian freediver achieves gold medal glory in Corsica

Photo by Jeff Mercier

By Eyleen Gomez
27th July 2023

Dean Chiplona took gold in the 95m bi-fins category in a freediving French National Championship in Corsica last weekend. The Gibraltarian freediver competed in the challenging "Bi-Fins" and held his breath for a thrilling three minutes and 18 seconds to a depth of 95m and back. “It is a bit of an effort coming up,”...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Young man dies and another critical after collision on Line Wall Road

Sat 22nd Jul, 2023

Local News

‘No place to hide’ as Globix liquidators contact lawyers in Madrid and Moscow in search for crypto assets

Tue 25th Jul, 2023

Local News

Gibraltarian freediver achieves gold medal glory in Corsica

Thu 27th Jul, 2023

Local News

Two major developments up before DPC

Thu 27th Jul, 2023

Local News

Fraudsters targeting Gibraltar steal £26.6m in seven months

Fri 21st Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
£300,000 paid in sports grants

27th July 2023

Sports
Sports becomes part of the event led tourism initiatives

27th July 2023

Sports
A gritty performance from Gibraltar women’s hockey doesn’t prevent second defeat

26th July 2023

Sports
Gibraltar men’s hockey grab third win against Serbia

26th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023