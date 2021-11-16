Gibraltarian literature pondered
The question of the existence of Gibraltarian literature was raised at Literature Week during Thursday’s discussion between by Dr Jennifer Ballantine Perera and Trino Cruz. The topic was raised during the 1950s by academic JD Stewart and Dr Ballantine Perera challenged this idea. By World War Two, there were already three pieces of Gibraltarian literature...
