Gibraltarian Olympic Committee to be convened

The Gibraltarian Olympic Committee (GOC), as it is officially known, although better known as the Gibraltar Olympic Committee, will be reconvening once again this month.

In a press released issued this Monday it was announced that “Mr John Goncalves, the only committee member of the Gibraltarian Olympic Committee (“GOC”) still active in local and international sport, has called to convene a meeting of the 15 local governing bodies of sports that are included in the programme of the Olympic Games and are affiliated with their respective international Federations. The GOC is the national body responsible for promoting the Olympic Movement in Gibraltar. The mission of the GOC is to work closely with local and international sports organisations to develop Gibraltarian athletes, promote the values of Olympism, and strive for representation on the global stage.

“The meeting will be held on Friday 15 November and the proposed draft agenda includes, inter alia, the election of a new Executive Committee, the approval of a modernised Constitution, and discussion on the pathway to a revived application for membership to the International Olympic Committee.”

The announcement sees the first public movement in trying to advance Gibraltar’s pathway towards future participation in the Olympic movement.

Mr Goncalves is himself the president of the Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association which is a member of the international governing body FIBA, in which Mr Goncalves has held several senior roles himself. Among other local sports which are within their respective interational sports organisations is football, Volleyball and athletics. The latter two in which Gibraltar representatives hold senior ranking positions, Frank Carrera’s President of the European Small States of Athletics Association and Emma Labrador is currently serving her second term as a Board Member following the XLV CEV General Assembly held in Italy, in August of 2024.