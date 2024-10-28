Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 28th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltarian Olympic Committee to be convened

By Stephen Ignacio
28th October 2024

The Gibraltarian Olympic Committee (GOC), as it is officially known, although better known as the Gibraltar Olympic Committee, will be reconvening once again this month.
In a press released issued this Monday it was announced that “Mr John Goncalves, the only committee member of the Gibraltarian Olympic Committee (“GOC”) still active in local and international sport, has called to convene a meeting of the 15 local governing bodies of sports that are included in the programme of the Olympic Games and are affiliated with their respective international Federations. The GOC is the national body responsible for promoting the Olympic Movement in Gibraltar. The mission of the GOC is to work closely with local and international sports organisations to develop Gibraltarian athletes, promote the values of Olympism, and strive for representation on the global stage.
“The meeting will be held on Friday 15 November and the proposed draft agenda includes, inter alia, the election of a new Executive Committee, the approval of a modernised Constitution, and discussion on the pathway to a revived application for membership to the International Olympic Committee.”
The announcement sees the first public movement in trying to advance Gibraltar’s pathway towards future participation in the Olympic movement.
Mr Goncalves is himself the president of the Gibraltar Amateur Basketball Association which is a member of the international governing body FIBA, in which Mr Goncalves has held several senior roles himself. Among other local sports which are within their respective interational sports organisations is football, Volleyball and athletics. The latter two in which Gibraltar representatives hold senior ranking positions, Frank Carrera’s President of the European Small States of Athletics Association and Emma Labrador is currently serving her second term as a Board Member following the XLV CEV General Assembly held in Italy, in August of 2024.

Most Read

Local News

Completion pushed back for affordable homes

Mon 21st Oct, 2024

Local News

Govt defends ‘vital’ change in telecom law as Opposition warns against ‘blanket monopoly’

Sun 27th Oct, 2024

Brexit

Gib treaty ‘could be agreed tomorrow’ if Spain wanted

Thu 24th Oct, 2024

Brexit

La Linea united in face of Brexit challenge

Fri 25th Oct, 2024

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Ten-man St Joseph did it the hard way against Lynx

28th October 2024

Sports
Lions Gibraltar prove to be tough opposition for Lincoln Red Imps

28th October 2024

Sports
Bruno’s start to shake off cobwebs to nightmare start of the season

28th October 2024

Sports
Under 17s start group matches against France in U17 Euros

28th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024