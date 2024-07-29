Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

‘Gibraltarians and Their Language’ book launches in Vigo

By Chronicle Staff
29th July 2024

The book ‘Gibraltarians and Their Language: 22 Linguistic Biographies’ was recently launched at the Gibraltar International Language, Literature, and Culture Conference held at the University of Vigo.

The book was edited by scholars Elena Seoane, Lucía Loureiro-Porto, Cristina Suárez-Gómez, and Gibraltarian writer M. G. Sanchez, and published by la Editorial Universidade de Vigo.

This 180-page volume showcases the linguistic biographies of John Cortes, Charles Durante, Humbert Hernandez, Jackie Villa, Giordano Durante, John Manuel Enriles, Dale Buttigieg, Jonathan Pizarro, Rebecca Calderon, Jamie Trinidad, Gabriel Moreno, Julian Felice, Jonathan Pizarro, Jonathan Teuma, Davina Barbara, Michelle Rugeroni, M. G. Sanchez, and others.

The book is currently available for purchase on amazon.es and unebook.es, with plans for it to be released in Gibraltar in the coming months.

A linguistic biography is a detailed account of an individual’s experiences with language throughout their life.

In the book 'Gibraltarians and Their Language: 22 Linguistic Biographies', each featured Gibraltarian shares their unique story and perspective on how Llanito, Spanish, and English have influenced their lives and identities.

This approach provides a more personal and nuanced understanding of language use in Gibraltar.

The editors feel that this template is important because linguistic studies in the past have almost treated Gibraltarians as subjects under a microscope, seldom allowing them to share their personal insights on language.

This book aims to correct this by giving Gibraltarians a platform to voice their experiences and perspectives.

“This book brings together diverse Gibraltarian voices to highlight the significance of Llanito and English as key parts of Gibraltar’s heritage,” Professor Seoane said.

“It aims to raise awareness about the languages spoken on the Rock and to challenge negative stereotypes. We hope it inspires a renewed appreciation for these languages and encourages efforts to preserve and promote them for future generations.”

