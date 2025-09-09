Gibraltar’s 100th International Match Ends in Narrow Defeat Against Faroe Islands

Gibraltar 0-1 Faroe Islands

Gibraltar marked a historic milestone as they stepped onto the pitch for their 100th international match, a European World Cup qualifier held for the first time at the Europa Sports Stadium. The occasion was met with a sold-out crowd, with the new South Stand full and fans eager to witness the return of international football to the Rock. Though the attendance fell short of the levels once seen at the Victoria Stadium, the significance of the evening was undeniable.

Many players who had featured in the previous 99 matches were invited, marking the journey the national team has taken over more than eleven years. This was a new chapter, however. The team on the field bore little resemblance to those who had taken part in that first match—some of today’s players had barely started school when Gibraltar began its international journey. Scott Wiseman, who played in Gibraltar’s first match, now stood on the touchline as coach, trusting in his selection and introducing fresh names to the bench, including the Scanlon brothers. Captain Torrilla faced a mammoth task, with expectations high and the pressure evident on the players’ and coaches’ faces as the match began.

The game started with a Faroe Islands drop-kick-type punt forward, but Gibraltar, spurred on by the singing section in the South Stand and the anthem sung by Nathan Payas, began with a cup final intensity. The visitors, however, were quick to impose their own high-pressure tactics. Early warnings came as a floated free kick after seven minutes saw Banda caught in no man’s land, the ball bouncing off the back of a Faroe Islands player before drifting out for a goal kick.

Faroe Islands pressed high, disrupting Gibraltar’s rhythm, while De Barr’s surging runs were well managed in the opening minutes. By the tenth minute, Gibraltar were pinned in their half, but unlike in past matches, they did not revert to six at the back. A disciplined back four, supported by midfield, allowed them to close down space and eventually find moments to break forward. On 14 minutes, Scanlon found space and unleashed a powerful effort across goal that just rose over the top corner.

Valarino, De Barr, and Scanlon began combining well down the left, while Richards and Jolley pushed forward on the opposite flank. Faroe won a corner after 16 minutes, but their effort hit the side netting. Captain Torrilla received a yellow card after 17 minutes, a decision that felt harsh given earlier challenges that went unpunished. The physical disparity between the sides was clear, but Gibraltar’s defence handled the aerial pressure well, clearing a corner on 20 minutes. Faroe tried a cheeky long-range shot from halfway on 21, but it sailed wide.

Gibraltar were yet to carve clear openings. Scanlon and Del Rio both had half chances around the 24th and 27th minutes, but neither could find the final touch. Refereeing decisions frustrated the home side, with Pozo penalised for a challenge while earlier tussles went unnoticed. By the half-hour mark, Gibraltar had kept Faroe largely at bay despite their greater possession and shot count, showing a more resilient and threatening side than in the past.

As the half wore on, Gibraltar pushed more. On 33 minutes, a neat move saw Valarino, Jolley, De Barr, and Del Rio combine, only for a back pass to be intercepted at the last moment. Wiseman urged quicker passing from the touchline. On 36, De Barr’s floated cross forced the keeper to come out, and on 39, a deep ball from Torrilla earned a corner, though the delivery went astray. Communication between some new partnerships faltered at times, allowing Faroe moments of possession. Banda was called into action on 43 minutes, coming off his line to clear, as defensive gaps momentarily appeared. The half ended goalless, Del Rio often isolated up front with little supply.

The second half started with no changes, Gibraltar now attacking towards their fans. Within a minute, Torrilla’s header lacked power, but Richards soon created for Del Rio, whose low shot was turned for a corner. The corner flashed across goal, and Gibraltar came out firing. A quick long ball from Banda released De Barr, who set up Del Rio, but his effort was blocked. Within minutes, Pozo and Richards both had shots—Richards’ effort just clearing the bar five minutes in.

Wiseman’s halftime talk had clearly freed his players, and Gibraltar pushed Faroe back, with Del Rio finally seeing more service. Faroe sought to slow the game, making three changes on 58 minutes. Pozo went into the book after repeated tussles, while Gibraltar lost some of their early momentum. Faroe began to threaten again, winning corners and forcing Banda into uncomfortable moments.

On 65 minutes, a long ball caused chaos as Banda came out, only for Efmunson to toe-poke the ball past him for a corner. Three minutes later, disaster struck: a scrappy passage saw Agnarsson score for Faroe on 68 minutes, VAR confirming no offside. One lapse proved costly. Wiseman responded with changes, bringing on Al Hmidi for Del Rio and later replacing Torrilla with Borge as De Barr took the captain’s armband.

Gibraltar, visibly shaken, struggled to react quickly. Richards was booked, and as the clock entered the final fifteen minutes, tired legs showed. More substitutions followed—Jessop, Luka Scanlon, and Mauro (for the injured Valarino) came on. In the dying minutes, Gibraltar appealed for a penalty on Borge, but after a VAR check, nothing was given. The Faroe keeper was booked for time-wasting, and five minutes of injury time brought late pressure but no breakthrough.

As the final whistle blew, Gibraltar walked off disappointed, knowing they had let one moment decide a match they had fought hard in. It was far from the heavy 4-1 defeat suffered in just their second match over a decade ago. Progress was evident, but on this historic 100th international night, it was a narrow defeat and a sense of what might have been.

Coach Wiseman was to describe it as a ‘hard one to take’ as he praised his players for their efforts but admitting mistakes led to the defeat.

‘We’ve taken a massive step forward with this new camp,’ he told GBC after the match. indicating there were many positives to take forward.