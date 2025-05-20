Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar’s Brazilian Jui-Jitsu club returns with further gold from AJP Tour

By Stephen Ignacio
20th May 2025

Angry Chill Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu returned to Gibraltar this weekend with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals after taking part in the Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP Tour) Sevilla International Championship 2025.
It was another weekend of success for the recently formed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club who have been competing internationally since opening their doors and returning with medals.

The latest venture saw two members of the Angry Chill Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Competition Team travel to Sevilla to take part in the Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP Tour) Sevilla International Championship 2025.
The AJP Tour is a prestigious international BJJ competition circuit, attracting top athletes from around the world. Organized by the UAE-based AJP organization, the tour features a series of high-level professional tournaments held across various countries, culminating in a global ranking system.
A spokesperson for the club said, “This competition was open to all nationalities and saw over 500 competitors of all ages take part.
“Luke Williamson won all three of his matches to earn himself Gold in his category. This was Luke’s third competition in three weeks after competing in Copa Kimura Alicante where he picked up a Bronze medal last weekend, and taking part in the IBJJF Masters European Championships in Barcelona the weekend before.
“Axel Rocca competed in both Gi and No-Gi categories, picking up Silver and Bronze medals after losing close matches on points in the finals and semi-finals but achieving two submission finishes along the way.
“William Marsh also competed in the Gi and No-Gi categories and won a Bronze medal in No-Gi after losing a very close match on points in the semi-finals.”
Since opening their doors in January 2024, Angry Chill have already taken part in ten competitions and are expected next month to take a team of over 20 children and adults to another major competition in Malaga. The fast paced development of the club has seen its membership rocket with its successes abroad bringing the club to the forefront in what is already a successful martial arts sector in Gibraltar.

Most Read

Brexit

As UK and EU announce reset agreement, European Council President says Gib deal ‘not very far’ behind

Mon 19th May, 2025

Local News

Grieving couple donates cuddle cots they hope will never be used

Mon 19th May, 2025

Brexit

Fishing deal helps smooth way for UK-EU summit agreement

Mon 19th May, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish police border inspector faces fresh disciplinary case – report

Mon 19th May, 2025

Local News

UK investigates after Spanish jets fly over British waters close to Rock

Fri 16th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Mons Calpe Gibraltar Waves Win Women’s Rock Cup

20th May 2025

Sports
Gibraltar U14s Win Second Match Against Malta

20th May 2025

Sports
Europa Valmer Completes series comeback and take Gibraltar Basketball League Senior Men’s competition

20th May 2025

Sports
Bavaria Blue Stars claim victory in a thrilling final of the GABBA knockout cup

20th May 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025