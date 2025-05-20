Gibraltar’s Brazilian Jui-Jitsu club returns with further gold from AJP Tour

Angry Chill Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu returned to Gibraltar this weekend with one gold, one silver and two bronze medals after taking part in the Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP Tour) Sevilla International Championship 2025.

It was another weekend of success for the recently formed Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu club who have been competing internationally since opening their doors and returning with medals.

The latest venture saw two members of the Angry Chill Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Competition Team travel to Sevilla to take part in the Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro Tour (AJP Tour) Sevilla International Championship 2025.

The AJP Tour is a prestigious international BJJ competition circuit, attracting top athletes from around the world. Organized by the UAE-based AJP organization, the tour features a series of high-level professional tournaments held across various countries, culminating in a global ranking system.

A spokesperson for the club said, “This competition was open to all nationalities and saw over 500 competitors of all ages take part.

“Luke Williamson won all three of his matches to earn himself Gold in his category. This was Luke’s third competition in three weeks after competing in Copa Kimura Alicante where he picked up a Bronze medal last weekend, and taking part in the IBJJF Masters European Championships in Barcelona the weekend before.

“Axel Rocca competed in both Gi and No-Gi categories, picking up Silver and Bronze medals after losing close matches on points in the finals and semi-finals but achieving two submission finishes along the way.

“William Marsh also competed in the Gi and No-Gi categories and won a Bronze medal in No-Gi after losing a very close match on points in the semi-finals.”

Since opening their doors in January 2024, Angry Chill have already taken part in ten competitions and are expected next month to take a team of over 20 children and adults to another major competition in Malaga. The fast paced development of the club has seen its membership rocket with its successes abroad bringing the club to the forefront in what is already a successful martial arts sector in Gibraltar.

