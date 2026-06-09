Defendant was confronted by complainant over alleged sexual abuse, Supreme Court hears
The Supreme Court trial of a former teacher and scout leader accused of sexual offences against children heard on Monday how the defendant was confronted by a complainant he had allegedly abused years earlier as a young teenager. Clayton Busto, 43, faces 19 charges of sexual offences against children involving four alleged victims, some dating...
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