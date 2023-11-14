Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar's Cavalcade: ‘There’s still time to join’

Archive image of the Three King's Cavalcade. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Eyleen Gomez
14th November 2023

The recent appeal by Three Kings’ Cavalcade Committee calling on the public to participate in next January’s event has resulted in a number of floats being added to the event. However, there is still time to be involved, said Eric Abudarham from the Committee.

At present, there are ten floats registered to participate.

It is just less than eight weeks until the much-anticipated Three King’s Cavalcade will fill Main Street with a vibrant spectacle that not only ignites the streets, but also embodies the heart of community collaboration and innovation, said Mr Abudarham as he encouraged people to take part.

"It's not just a procession, it's a testament to our community's spirit. We've seen steady progress, but our real success lies in the active involvement of people,” he said.

"We've managed around 10 floats so far, mainly youth clubs and dance schools. But there's no set deadline. People can join in anytime.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced, he added that the Committee heard concerns about trailer availability.

“So, we're exploring options to provide trailers, making participation easier for everyone,” he said noting that two trailers have already been secured and these can be pulled by a 4x4 and a lorry is not required. In addition, walking floats are also permitted.

While he is delighted with the various organisations involved, he added: "We miss the participation of various groups like the police, fire brigade, and government departments and customs. We would like them to come back. They were very, very good.”

He had suggestions for other groups to come together, like housing estates or even groups of friends.

His message to the community was clear: “It’s the first community event of the year and it's always been successful.”

“Okay, some were more successful than others but, in all fairness, we have massive amounts of people coming down to Main Street to watch your culmination of the Christmas festivities.”

“We get what we deserve. Because we can organise it, but we need people to participate.”

Most Read

Local News

Court case highlights business challenges as judge rules tenfold increase in rent

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

UK/Spain News

As Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary, Albares says Spain committed to Gib treaty

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Local News

Rise in scabies cases locally

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Local News

Queen’s Terraces residential development application filed for Europa Road

Tue 7th Nov, 2023

Local News

Man jailed for string of burglaries

Mon 13th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
McGrail Inquiry entitled to ask about reasons for ‘nolle prosequi’, but AG need not answer

14th November 2023

Local News
Mario Finlayson’s ‘Sagrada Familia’ donated to Govt art collection

14th November 2023

Local News
Gib records warmest November day since 2006

14th November 2023

Local News
Lower uptake of seasonal flu jab

14th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023