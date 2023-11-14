Gibraltar's Cavalcade: ‘There’s still time to join’

The recent appeal by Three Kings’ Cavalcade Committee calling on the public to participate in next January’s event has resulted in a number of floats being added to the event. However, there is still time to be involved, said Eric Abudarham from the Committee.

At present, there are ten floats registered to participate.

It is just less than eight weeks until the much-anticipated Three King’s Cavalcade will fill Main Street with a vibrant spectacle that not only ignites the streets, but also embodies the heart of community collaboration and innovation, said Mr Abudarham as he encouraged people to take part.

"It's not just a procession, it's a testament to our community's spirit. We've seen steady progress, but our real success lies in the active involvement of people,” he said.

"We've managed around 10 floats so far, mainly youth clubs and dance schools. But there's no set deadline. People can join in anytime.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced, he added that the Committee heard concerns about trailer availability.

“So, we're exploring options to provide trailers, making participation easier for everyone,” he said noting that two trailers have already been secured and these can be pulled by a 4x4 and a lorry is not required. In addition, walking floats are also permitted.

While he is delighted with the various organisations involved, he added: "We miss the participation of various groups like the police, fire brigade, and government departments and customs. We would like them to come back. They were very, very good.”

He had suggestions for other groups to come together, like housing estates or even groups of friends.

His message to the community was clear: “It’s the first community event of the year and it's always been successful.”

“Okay, some were more successful than others but, in all fairness, we have massive amounts of people coming down to Main Street to watch your culmination of the Christmas festivities.”

“We get what we deserve. Because we can organise it, but we need people to participate.”