Gibraltar’s Desoisa in Junior Golf World Cup squad

Gibraltar golfer Sebastian Desoisa was named as one of the three-player team for England for this years Junior Golf World Cup.

The annoucement made on Thursday afternoon saw England Golf name their three-player team for the 2024 Toyota Junior Golf World Cup at Chukyo Golf Club in Toyota City (Nagoya), Japan.

Seb Desoisa who playes for Alcadeisa GC in Spain joins Ben Bolton (Enville, Staffordshire), and Daniel Hayes (Bramhall, Cheshire) representing England from June 18-21 as they look to build on last year’s success.

“2023 was the first time England had qualified for the tournament in 15 years, where they finished tied-5th thanks to the efforts of Dylan Shaw-Radford, Tyler Weaver, Harley Smith and Josh Berry.

“As of this year, the tournament format is 72 holes of stroke play over four days, with two scores from each nation’s three-player roster counting towards the team total.

“Bolton, 17, recently finished tied-3rd in the Peter McEvoy Trophy and enjoyed a tied-10th finish at the Brabazon Trophy, while in November he won the Faldo Series Grand Final by a whopping seven shots. Last year also saw the then 16-year-old win the European Young Masters in Slovakia, the Edge Golf Championship 4 in Portugal, and the Faldo Series Midlands Championship.

“Desoisa, who hails from Gibraltar, represented England at the European Cup of Nations in Sotogrande, Spain. The 17-year-old has enjoyed 14 top-five finishes since the start of 2023, including wins at the Spanish U18 Championship, Almeria City Championship, UPGM Tour Hato Verde and two victories on the TORO TOUR Costa del Sol Winter Series.

“Hayes, 17, has impressed over the past 15 months with six top-five finishes in the USA, UK and Spain, including victory at The Cheshire Cat, a tied-2nd finish at the English U18 Amateur Stroke Play Championship and 3rd-place at the Spanish U18 International Championship. In May, he finished tied-2nd in the Brabazon Trophy, just a shot behind the winner, but did win the George Henriques Salver for being the leading under-20 player. Hayes also represented England in the Octagonal Match in Spain in January and finished 8th in last month’s Lytham Trophy.