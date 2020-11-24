Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar’s fast paced netball not slowed down by restrictions (incl. image gallery)

By Stephen Ignacio
24th November 2020

Gibraltar netball made its return last week with matches across all its four senior divisions and junior leagues. Although the sport continues to be played, like all other sports. Behind closed doors, the fast paced game which Gibraltar is characterised with has not slowed down in anyway with even the lower divisions demonstrating how the pathway created by the association continues to influence across all the levels.
Netball might have suffered a delay in its return but the enthusiasm shown on the courts across all levels has demonstrated these past week that the hunger for the game has not diminished among its members and should continue to flourish even behind closed doors.

Most Read

Features

Local businessman warns of impact of growing traffic

Mon 23rd Nov, 2020

Local News

Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

Local News

Fifth death in Gibraltar related to Covid-19, Govt confirms

Sun 22nd Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Women’s volleyball gets started with six teams in the league (incl. image gallery)

24th November 2020

Sports
Women’s basketball returns with youth leagues (incl. image gallery)

24th November 2020

Sports
New rowing record

24th November 2020

Sports
Lynx jump back up to top of the table with 7-1 win

23rd November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020