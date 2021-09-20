Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Sep, 2021

Gibraltar’s freediver Dean Chipolina ready to compete as part of GB team once again

Graphics courtesy of British Freediving Association

By Stephen Ignacio
20th September 2021

Gibraltarian freediver Dean Chipolina today starts his next journey in the sport competing once again as part of the GB team competing at the AIDA International World Championships in Limassol, Cyprus, this September 20-30th. Dean, who was selected in July for the British Freediving team arrived in Cyprus last week joined by Alice Hickson, Georgina...

