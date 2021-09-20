Gibraltar’s freediver Dean Chipolina ready to compete as part of GB team once again
Gibraltarian freediver Dean Chipolina today starts his next journey in the sport competing once again as part of the GB team competing at the AIDA International World Championships in Limassol, Cyprus, this September 20-30th. Dean, who was selected in July for the British Freediving team arrived in Cyprus last week joined by Alice Hickson, Georgina...
