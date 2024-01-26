Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team to face Scotland

Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team will take on Scotland in an international friendly, at the Estadio Algarve, on 3rd June.

Scotland visit the Estadio Algarve at a time when they will be ramping up their preparations for EURO 2024. They have been drawn in Group A, and begin the tournament in what promises to be a mouthwatering opening match against the hosts Germany, in Munich on the 14th June.

The Men’s international calendar for 2024 requires Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team to play two international friendlies in June, ahead of the 2024 edition of the UEFA Nations League, which begins in September. Gibraltar’s Men’s second international friendly in June will be announced shortly.

Gibraltar FA General Secretary Ivan Robba commented:

“We are delighted that we can confirm Scotland as Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team’s opponents in the first of the two scheduled international friendlies in June. Scotland visited the Estadio Algarve in 2015 as part of the Men’s National Team’s first ever European Qualifiers. We look forward to welcoming the Tartan Army once again, and recreating that wonderful atmosphere from 2015 which proved to be such a memorable day for Gibraltar and Scotland supporters.”

Ticketing information and the kick off time for Gibraltar v Scotland will be confirmed in due course.