Wed 18th Feb, 2026

Sports

Gibraltar's netball umpires in international duties in coming days across three events

By Stephen Ignacio
18th February 2026

Gibraltar Netball is celebrating this week the successes of its umpires programme which sees five local umpires participating across some of the big international events in the coming weeks.
As already reported Nadine Pardo Zammit will be umpiring Quad Nation Series this coming weekend in London, this among one of the biggest international events this weekend.
Nadine is already known for her presence in the international arena, among her feats having umpired during the Netball World Youth Cup as well has senior world cup qualifiers.
She has also lead the way in the development of younger generations of umpires in Gibraltar.
In the coming weeks, Gibraltar Netball's umpiring programme will once again see its fruits made use of with Nathalie Chipolina and Natalia Porter umpiring at the Europe Netball u17 Championships in Aberdeen, Scotland.
Ella Milan and Wendy Kassam will also be umpiring in the u17 Rising Stars Cup in Isle of Man.

