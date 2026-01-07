Gibraltar’s official debut in international rugby against Finland cements entry into European Rugby

At 1.30pm this Saturday, at the Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar rugby will cement its place within Rugby Europe as the first whistle is blown to start what will be Gibraltar’s first official full international as a member of Rugby Europe.

Having gained recognition as an associate member of Rugby Europe last month, Gibraltar became the 49th European association of Rugby Europe. While Gibraltar celebrated its long-awaited victory — fifteen years in the making — its main opponents, Spain Rugby, issued warnings that they would attempt to derail the celebrations and challenge the decision by Rugby Europe’s General Assembly to admit the Gibraltar Rugby Football Union as the governing body’s 49th full member.

Gibraltar Rugby’s response was simple and firm in its stance: it would “concentrate on the rugby”. The association highlighted that it was up to Spain if they wished to take that route, but the fact remained that Gibraltar had been accepted into Rugby Europe legitimately.

The first kick of the ball, the first whistle, the first pass and, ultimately, the first scoreline — whatever it may be — will, against this background, cement Gibraltar’s presence within Rugby Europe through the simple act of playing the game.

Mandated under associate membership to provide evidence that it can form a national squad, play international matches and be prepared to compete in international competitions, Gibraltar’s first full international friendly against Finland will be recorded as its first official full international. It will mark Gibraltar’s debut in official international rugby as an associate member of Rugby Europe.

Although organised prior to entry into Rugby Europe, the match was always timed to coincide with the potential achievement of membership, stamping Gibraltar’s mark and asserting its presence on the international stage, albeit as a new and developing member.

As associate members, Gibraltar Rugby will be obliged to meet various criteria set out by Rugby Europe. Its membership status, however, will be regulated as a small state, providing a somewhat easier pathway, with exemptions in place when it applies for full membership in two years’ time.

Gibraltar, nevertheless, appears well placed to meet the criteria even without exemptions. Already boasting four active clubs competing in its domestic league, a youth set-up involving hundreds of youngsters in a development programme catering from toddlers through to under-21s, qualified umpires and, importantly, national teams, Gibraltar Rugby’s first steps into Rugby Europe membership resemble a disciplined jog rather than unsteady infant steps.

This Saturday’s first full international will also mark the culmination of an already established partnership with Finland, which began last year.

Gibraltar and Finland agreed in early 2025 to a two-season joint national programme involving a combination of international friendly fixtures, training camps and shared learning opportunities between the two nations. The collaborative initiative was designed to strengthen ties at national team level and provide valuable development experiences for players and coaches from both countries.

The programme kicked off in May when Gibraltar travelled to Finland for the first of several planned fixtures. That match resulted in Gibraltar’s first defeat against Finland, with a 15–8 scoreline, having previously beaten Finland on two occasions in 2017 and 2018 at the Victoria Stadium.

At the time, Finland’s national team was also stated to have been “slated to visit Gibraltar — commonly known as ‘the Rock’ — in January 2026 for a warm-weather training camp and a friendly international fixture hosted in Gibraltar.”

In a joint statement, the associations reported that “additionally, discussions are already underway to expand this collaboration beyond the senior men’s squads. Both nations are exploring opportunities to include women’s teams, development squads and U20 teams in upcoming fixtures and camps. This expansion underscores a mutual commitment to broad youth development and the growth of women’s sport within both federations.

“This joint programme marks a significant step forward in international cooperation for both countries’ sporting communities. Fans can look forward to high-quality international fixtures and a unique cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Finland. As the two nations work together to enhance their competitive experience and foster long-term development.”

The agreement will, however, take on greater significance as it marks Gibraltar’s official debut in the international game as a Rugby Europe member.

Over the last 13 years, Gibraltar has played 21 matches — albeit as an outsider to the European rugby scene — recording 12 wins, one draw and eight defeats, scoring 453 points and conceding 401. Those fixtures have included matches against Malta, Israel, Sweden and Denmark, among others.

According to Gibraltar Rugby’s official website, “over these 13 years and 21 matches, a total of 109 players have proudly represented Gibraltar Rugby. All of these players were selected following World Rugby eligibility rules.”

“Importantly, we have also managed to secure friendlies at U23 and U21 level (both against Jamaica), U19 against Bermuda and U18 against Sweden.”

With more than 700 registered members within the GRFU, the future looks bright for Gibraltar Rugby. Its presence on the official international stage opens new doors — doors that, while some may try to close, have now been formally opened by Rugby Europe.

As Gibraltar head coach Tim Reed stated on the day of the official announcement confirming Gibraltar’s entry into Rugby Europe, it is time to “get Gibraltarians, young and old, to play rugby and be able to play for their country.”

Past images of Gibraltar's national rugby teams during past decade. Courtesy Gibraltar Rugby