Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 14th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gibraltar’s social history painstakingly researched

Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
14th November 2021

By Stephen Neish It’s the people. That’s what gave Richard Garcia a buzz as he was researching the material for his trilogy of books on Gibraltar’s social history. As he explained in a Literature Week audience with former Heritage Trust Chairman Ian Balestrino, most of the historical books about Gibraltar focus largely on military events...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Five arrests after violent incident near Waterport Roundabout

Sat 13th Nov, 2021

Local News

Stark warning from Government as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef in MasterChef: The Professionals quarter finals tonight

Fri 12th Nov, 2021

Local News

Govt reports 'dramatic' jump in Covid-19 cases, which rise by 72

Thu 11th Nov, 2021

Sports

Shania Robba hitting right notes in U.K.

Sun 14th Nov, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Art meets literature in ‘Lockdown with Cane-Yo'

14th November 2021

Features
Italian movie director promotes film ‘Shocking Marriage’ on the Rock

14th November 2021

Sports
“We have, and will play teams much better than ourselves, for many years to come, so hard work is more important than anything else,” says Lee Casciaro

14th November 2021

Sports
Dismal refereeing doesn’t give Gibraltar even half a chance

13th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021