Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Sep, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar’s top four darts players head to play at WDF Europe Cup ahead of PDC tournament next month

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd September 2022

Gibraltar darts association’s top four seeded players Dyson Parody , Justin Hewitt , Craig Galliano and Juan Carlos Muñoz have qualified to represent Gibraltar at the world Darts Federation Europe cup . They will play in the singles , doubles and team event . The four day event will take place in Gandía - Spain , starting next week the 28th of September. Then on October 2nd they will all play in the Spanish darts open played in same venue . Team manager Nick Cumbo and GDA president Dylan Duo will be travelling with them together with supporters Albert Hewitt and Tish Olivero . 
The Gibraltar Darts Association Committee have wished them all the best of luck.
The four Gibraltar darts players travel to compete internationally just weeks ahead of the PDC tournament which will once again be hosted in Gibraltar next month.
The PDC returns to the international darts calendar after two seasons of disruptions.
The European Tour will enjoy a return to 13 events across the continent in 2022, including first visits to Wieze in Belgium and Trier in Germany.
Seven events have been scheduled to be staged in Germany, along with visits to Hungary, Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Austria, while the year's final tournament in Gibraltar will see a return to the Victoria Stadium.
The PDC was last staged at the Europa Sports Park which this year sees the allocation used by both a futsal international match and a fashion show within the period the PDC will be in Gibraltar.
According to PDC official announcements each tournament will feature a 48-player field made up of PDC Tour Card Holders and various qualifiers.
Prize money will stand at £140,000 per event, with all winnings counting towards the relevant PDC Orders of Merit.
All European Tour events will be broadcast live on PDCTV and on DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
Prior to the arrival the main PDC tournament the Gibraltar Darts Association will be hosting a Gibraltar PDC Under 23 World Championship Qualifier.

This will be open to all Gibraltar residents under the age of 23 who are invited to participate in this years Professional Darts Corporation Gibraltar qualifier .

This event will take place on Monday 26th September With registration closing at 19:30.
The Tournament starts at 20:00 At the George Federico Darts Hall (Europa Point).
The future of the PDC European Tour, which includes Gibraltar was recently secured until at least the end of 2026 under a new five-year agreement between the PDC and Moltke Sports.

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for cultural hub in Fortress House

Thu 22nd Sep, 2022

Local News

McGrail inquiry hears allegations of Govt ‘misconduct and corruption’, strongly denied

Tue 20th Sep, 2022

Local News

‘Unforgettable experience’ for two Gibraltarians at Queen’s state funeral

Tue 20th Sep, 2022

Local News

Armed police arrest man after handgun claim

Sat 17th Sep, 2022

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest 'Europe’s biggest money launderer' in Malaga

Thu 15th Sep, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd September 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar U19s face first day defeat

21st September 2022

Sports
Three squads named for weekend action against Royal Marines

21st September 2022

Sports
Campions place their trust on youth for World cup qualifiers

21st September 2022

Sports
A first since 2019

21st September 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022