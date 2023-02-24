Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar’s U17s put in impressive determined display but unable to find comeback

By Stephen Ignacio
24th February 2023

Gibraltar entered the final quarter of their first Europe Netball Challenge match against the Isle of Man six points behind at 32 - 26.
Gibraltar battled hard and were intercepting crosses as they cut the score down to five points.
With both teams working hard off the ball it was a tightly contested final quarter where is the Isle of Man managed to go ahead by seven points but were just as quickly pulled back to six with ten minutes still on the clock.
From intercept in defence by Zammitt to quick passing to reach the post Gibraltar was on a head to head keeping with the Isle of Man’s pace but unable to break through to shorten the gap further.

At 31-37 Gibraltar had a chance to gain an advantage when the Isle of Man failed to convert twice. Gibraltar looking to cut it down to five but facing a solid Isle of Man.
They were to succeed with six minutes left on the clock making it 32-37.
Then intercepting and thinking they had brought down to four but the Point disallowed for a previous infringement which gave the Isle of Man to increase the score back to six points. The Isle of Man were not allowed to rest on their advantage and with some high intensity pressure gibraltat again brought it back to a five point gap with four minutes left.
Impressive pressure brought them to within four point sat 34-38 as the Isle of Man started to panic with the pressure.
Such was the intensity Gibraltar brought the score down to just two points with three minutes left to a 36-38 before the Isle of Man could score again.
The IOM pulled themselves together and added their own to bring the score to 36-41 with two minutes left, Gibraltar U17s not surrendering and maintaining their momentum to try and comeback once again.
However, Gibraltar’s U17s determined approach and hard battling was not to provide the deserved rewards in the end as the Isle of Man made their own comeback and took the score to a 36-42 in the final minutes.
Although defeated in their first match Gibraltar’s U17s left the court having stamped their mark and showing they were in it to compete.

