Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar’s U20 Volleyball Team Displays Grit in CEV Small Countries Association Tournament

By Stephen Ignacio
31st January 2024

Dublin, Ireland – Gibraltar’s U20 volleyball team showcased determination and resilience in their opening match against Scotland on the first day of the CEV Small Countries Association U20’s tournament. Despite a 0-3 loss (10-25, 16-25, 19-25), the young Gibraltar team exhibited a spirited fight, leaving a lasting impression on the court.
In the initial set, Scotland dominated with a convincing 25-10 victory. However, Gibraltar responded valiantly in the second set, narrowing the gap to 16-25. The third set saw Gibraltar take an early lead, displaying a commendable performance with a score of 19-25. Although they fell short, the team’s tenacity was evident throughout the match.
Before the tournament’s commencement, the Gibraltar Volleyball Association (GVA) expressed excitement and pride for their U20s Men’s Team participating in the international event. The team, consisting of talented individuals like Matthew Ressa, Matthew Stevenson, Seth, Theo, Karime, Aiman, Jeremy, Kieran, Liam, and Dom, received support from sponsors Purple Media Limited and Turicum Bank.
The CEV, in a statement, highlighted the significance of the Dublin tournament, where five teams, including Gibraltar, vied for the title of Under 20 Small Countries Winners. The stakes were high, as the victorious team would secure a direct pass to the European Championship Finals. The tournament promised thrilling displays of talent and intense competition.
On day two, Northern Ireland’s dominance in the net game and San Marino’s prowess were evident. Despite Gibraltar’s strong performance, they faced a tough encounter, ultimately losing to Northern Ireland with a score of 0-3 (15-25, 16-25, 20-25).
Day three saw Scotland emerge as champions after a gripping match against San Marino, securing their place in the Final Round of the European Championships. Ireland clinched the bronze medal with an impressive victory over Northern Ireland (3-1), showcasing their determination and fighting spirit.
In the culmination of the tournament, San Marino stood out as the silver medalists, while Gibraltar, despite facing challenges, demonstrated growth and improvement. Scotland’s victory marked the end of a fantastic competition, with congratulations extended to all participants, officials, volunteers, and a special acknowledgment to Volleyball Ireland for organizing the event.
As Gibraltar’s U20 team continues its journey, the experience gained from this tournament lays a foundation for future successes, reflecting the spirit of sportsmanship and dedication that defines their local volleyball scene.

Most Read

Local News

Cash figures ‘doctored’ after physical count of bank’s reserve, fraud trial hears

Tue 30th Jan, 2024

Local News

Gibraltarian ‘Twin Springs Glamping Retreat’ owners featured on Channel 4's ‘A New Life in the Sun’

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Brexit

Spanish Govt seeks PP support for ‘vitally important’ Gib treaty

Mon 29th Jan, 2024

Brexit

Cameron ‘remains confident’ treaty is achievable despite complexity

Mon 29th Jan, 2024

Local News

UK should ‘seize the day’ and make all British citizens equal, CM says

Mon 29th Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st January 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Kim takes half marathon women’s record to under 80 minutes

31st January 2024

Sports
Hound Dogs FC get bitten hard by Glacis United

31st January 2024

Sports
Frank Carreras attended the 172nd European Athletics Council

31st January 2024

Sports
Europa Point Clinches Victory Over Manchester 1962 FC with Jesslen’s Dominant Performance

31st January 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024