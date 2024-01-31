Gibraltar’s U20 Volleyball Team Displays Grit in CEV Small Countries Association Tournament

Dublin, Ireland – Gibraltar’s U20 volleyball team showcased determination and resilience in their opening match against Scotland on the first day of the CEV Small Countries Association U20’s tournament. Despite a 0-3 loss (10-25, 16-25, 19-25), the young Gibraltar team exhibited a spirited fight, leaving a lasting impression on the court.

In the initial set, Scotland dominated with a convincing 25-10 victory. However, Gibraltar responded valiantly in the second set, narrowing the gap to 16-25. The third set saw Gibraltar take an early lead, displaying a commendable performance with a score of 19-25. Although they fell short, the team’s tenacity was evident throughout the match.

Before the tournament’s commencement, the Gibraltar Volleyball Association (GVA) expressed excitement and pride for their U20s Men’s Team participating in the international event. The team, consisting of talented individuals like Matthew Ressa, Matthew Stevenson, Seth, Theo, Karime, Aiman, Jeremy, Kieran, Liam, and Dom, received support from sponsors Purple Media Limited and Turicum Bank.

The CEV, in a statement, highlighted the significance of the Dublin tournament, where five teams, including Gibraltar, vied for the title of Under 20 Small Countries Winners. The stakes were high, as the victorious team would secure a direct pass to the European Championship Finals. The tournament promised thrilling displays of talent and intense competition.

On day two, Northern Ireland’s dominance in the net game and San Marino’s prowess were evident. Despite Gibraltar’s strong performance, they faced a tough encounter, ultimately losing to Northern Ireland with a score of 0-3 (15-25, 16-25, 20-25).

Day three saw Scotland emerge as champions after a gripping match against San Marino, securing their place in the Final Round of the European Championships. Ireland clinched the bronze medal with an impressive victory over Northern Ireland (3-1), showcasing their determination and fighting spirit.

In the culmination of the tournament, San Marino stood out as the silver medalists, while Gibraltar, despite facing challenges, demonstrated growth and improvement. Scotland’s victory marked the end of a fantastic competition, with congratulations extended to all participants, officials, volunteers, and a special acknowledgment to Volleyball Ireland for organizing the event.

As Gibraltar’s U20 team continues its journey, the experience gained from this tournament lays a foundation for future successes, reflecting the spirit of sportsmanship and dedication that defines their local volleyball scene.