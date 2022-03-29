Gibraltar’s under 21 get the support of schools
Gibraltar’s Under 21 received an unexpected surprise this Tuesday afternoon as schools arrived to watch their match against Moldova U21 at the Victoria Stadium. With Gibraltar’s weather threatening a downpour initial expectations that the schools might not turn up to watch the game, as had been planned by the Gibraltar FA, were to not materialise...
