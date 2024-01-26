Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 26th Jan, 2024

Sports

Gibraltars Volleyball U20 put up fight against Scotland

By Stephen Ignacio
26th January 2024

Gibraltar volleyball’s U20 did not yield under the intense pressure from Scotlands U20 in the indoor CEV Small Countries Association U20’s tournament which started in Dublin this Friday, January 26th.
In what was the first match of the group matches Gibraltar faced Scotland and found themselves going behind after the first set by 10-25.
Although Scotland had looked the stronger the young Gibraltar team started well the second set responding to Scotlands early two point lead with their own. Whilst trying to stay in the game Gibraltar managed to go to 8-15, then 10-16 and onto 11-18. However, the points gap proved too much as Scotland runaway with a 16-25 victory of the second set.
Having gained some confidence on the court Gibraltar was to turn the tables for a while on Scotland. They were to take the lead early on and went from 2-1 ahead to a 4-2 to a 5-3. A strong Scottish side bounced back and levelled at 5-5 before taking the lead in their favour to a 5-8 before Gibraltar bounced back themselves.
Levelling at 8-8, they went on to lead to 12-10 before Scotland again found the points to level at 12-12.
Scotland was to keep their momentum and went to lead to 12-18 before Gibraltar were able to start scratching back the points. A resilient Gibraltar, unwilling to fall in the third set tried to claw their way back but were to fall at 19-25.
Their first match, however showing they were more than willing to take on the challenge and compete against what were string opponents.

