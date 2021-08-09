Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar’s Walking football Will Head to Copenhagen to “win it”

By Stephen Ignacio
9th August 2021

The Gibraltar walking football selection entered their last few days of preparations as they readied to head to Copenhagen for the 2021 International Super Masters 5-a-side World Cup Football Tournament. Twelve players will represent Gibraltar at the event where Gibraltar hopes to repeat 2019’s feat where they returned home with a title. The team departs...

