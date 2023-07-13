Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar's women secure bronze in 25m sport pistol team event

By Eyleen Gomez
13th July 2023

By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey It was another bronze for the women in the 25m sport pistol team event on Thursday. Anita Chaperon and Bettina Manner came in at 6th and 7th place respectively, giving them the bronze. It was the second medal of the games for the two women. “Today was very good. We...

