Gibraltar’s women’s Futsal prepare in earnest
The Gibraltar women’s Futsal squad have continued with their preparations for May’s Euro qualifiers. Although the tournament has already received the green light to go ahead there is still uncertainty over whether it will happen with concerns over travel restrictions. This has not hampered the Gibraltar squad’s preparations which started just a couple weeks ago...
