Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar’s young riders galloping to success

By Stephen Ignacio
4th February 2025

Gibraltar’s young riders continued to stamp their mark within the regional equestrian scene with further success for the riders this past weekend.
Young Emma-Leigh Taylor-Perez and Althea competed in Palma del Rio, Cordoba this weekend in what was described as a “very successful competition.”
The young rider finishing third out of 40 participants in the 1’10m.
There was also some highly rated performances from other local riders such as Cain Walsh with La Capricciocha and Anna Sheriff with Baronet in the 1’20m. Both having very good rounds.
Charly Triay also had great rounds with Heissa in the 1’10m during the first two days of competition and also on her first 1’20m during the last competition day.
Horse riding, although not a sport seen in Gibraltar and requiring riders to head into Spain, has seen some important successes among its youngest riders. This further raising eyebrows as the sport sees continued interest and success for locals but yet has to see it officially recognised locally with no association in place for riders which could eventually see them representing Gibraltar in the international stage.

