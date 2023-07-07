Gibraltar’s youth to get opportunity to play in UEFA Youth League
The Gibraltar Football Association last week announced the latest changes to the UEFA Youth League format for the 2024/25 season. The changes will provide youth football with an opportunity to play at European level, something which has eluded them up to now. “A significant adjustment is the inclusion of the Domestic Youth Champions of all...
