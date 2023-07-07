Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar’s youth to get opportunity to play in UEFA Youth League

By Stephen Ignacio
7th July 2023

The Gibraltar Football Association last week announced the latest changes to the UEFA Youth League format for the 2024/25 season. The changes will provide youth football with an opportunity to play at European level, something which has eluded them up to now. “A significant adjustment is the inclusion of the Domestic Youth Champions of all...

