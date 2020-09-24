Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GibSams corporate wellbeing nominations close today

By Chronicle Staff
25th September 2020

The deadline to submit nominations for the GibSams Corporate Wellbeing Recognition Scheme closes today.

GibSams welcomes the fact that many companies in Gibraltar have continued to embrace the need to develop and implement effective Health and Wellbeing policies for their employees.

“There is a greater need now more than ever to have policies that sufficiently address both the mental and physical health of employees in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” GibSams said in a statement.

As part of their Suicide Prevention Awareness Month Worldwide programme, GibSams renewed its ‘Corporate Wellbeing Recognition Scheme’ this year.

The scheme’s purpose is to publicly recognise and reward companies, regardless of the size of their businesses, that have successfully implemented positive changes for the benefit of their employees.

Trophies and recognition certificates to the worthy recipients will be presented.

“Cultivating a work environment that fosters good mental health and wellbeing is essential,” GibSams said.
“By doing so, businesses can have a direct positive effect on their employee’s quality of life, and it also has an indirect benefit to Gibraltar’s economy and society as a whole.”

“For many of us, work is a significant part of our lives. It is where we spend much of our time, where we earn our income, and often where we make meaningful friendships.”

GibSams added the success of a business should start with the health and wellbeing of its employees.

The charity invites companies that have implemented a Health and Wellbeing Programme that addresses both employees’ mental and physical health to contact: info@gibsams.gi.

The closing date for submissions is Friday, September 25.

