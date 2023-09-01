Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Sep, 2023

GibSams listens to cost-of-living concerns

Brenda Cuby.

By Gabriella Peralta
2nd September 2023

Callers are phoning-in over cost-of-living concerns, GibSams CEO Brenda Cuby said, as the charity marked its awareness month. Over the years the charity has shifted in encouraging the public to call up regarding any concerns and not just those in acute situations. This year with inflation and the cost-of-living rising, Ms Cuby said GibSams has...

