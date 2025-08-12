Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Aug, 2025

Local News

Gibsams to hold annual Sunrise of Hope walk

By Chronicle Staff
12th August 2025

Gibsams will hold its annual Suicide Prevention 5-mile walk, Sunrise of Hope, on Saturday September 13.

The event, which begins at 5am, brings together participants across Gibraltar and internationally to walk from darkness into the dawn, aiming to show support for those affected by suicide, self-harm, or suicidal thoughts.

Walkers will meet at Casemates at 4.30am for a warm-up before departing at 5am along one of two routes. The challenge route will take participants through the nature reserve and up the Mediterranean Steps, looping past the Skywalk before returning to Casemates. The family and pet-friendly route will pass through Irish Town and Commonwealth Park to Europa Point to view the sunrise, before heading back along Main Street to Casemates.

All participants will gather at the Little Rock Café in Casemates after the walk for breakfast.

In the lead-up to the event, children in Gibraltar have painted posters and pebbles with messages of hope. The pebbles will be distributed during the walk, and the artwork will be displayed at the GEMA Gallery from September 8, where visitors can vote for their favourite and leave messages of hope.

Those unable to take part can support the event through activities such as making bunting, holding a cake sale, or placing candles in windows the night before.

Further information, including registration and sponsorship details, is available on the Gibsams website and Sunrise of Hope Facebook page. https://gibsams.gi/event/sunrise-of-hope#tribe-tickets__tickets-form and https://www.facebook.com/sunriseofhopegibraltar/

