Thu 13th May, 2021

GibSams to offer wellbeing resources on upgraded website

By Chronicle Staff
13th May 2021

Local charity GibSams will be offering wellbeing resources in partnership with NatWest International on their newly upgraded website.

The announcement comes on World Mental Health Awareness Week and the resources aim to support for the residents and communities of Gibraltar.

Hosted on the NatWest International website and available via the GibSams website (www.gibsams.gi) the resources and support documents are designed to provide advice on aspects of wellbeing, including Physical Health, Mental Health, Financial Wellbeing and Social Wellbeing.

The resources have been created by experts as part of NatWest International’s Live Well Being You programme for colleagues, these resources provide a wealth of information and advice which the bank is proud to be able to share with the communities it serves.

“As a local bank, our purpose is to help the customers and communities we serve thrive and in these really challenging times it’s vitally important that we work in partnership to focus on the wellbeing of the people of Gibraltar,” Gordon Paterson, NatWest Country Head said.

“Over the past year we created a wealth of material for our colleagues to help focus on ways in which to support them and it is only right that we extend that help to our local community.”

“GibSams is a fantastic organisation, wholly focused on providing support for those that need it and we hope that this partnership will flourish over the coming months.”

Fiona Levy, HR Director RBS International added that GibSams has a clear sense of their own purpose, to raise awareness and provide emotional and mental wellbeing support in their community and the recognised wellbeing resources are the perfect way to give back and provide support to help them continue to do that.

Marielou Guerrero, Chairman of GibSams said the charity is absolutely delighted to form a working partnership with NatWest International and grateful that they chose GibSams as the charity through which they could offer support to the community they serve.

NatWest received GibSams Wellbeing Recognition Award 2020 for the excellent wellbeing resources they have developed for their staff. These resources will now be made available through their new and upgraded website gibsams.gi.

