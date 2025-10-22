GibTalks 2026 to take place in January

Gibraltar Cultural Services, working with teacher and playwright Julian Felice, will host the annual GibTalks event on Saturday January 31, 2026, at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The conference, inspired by the TED series of talks, will feature a range of local speakers delivering fifteen-minute presentations on a wide variety of topics. The talks aim to focus on the anecdotal, the personal and the light-hearted, rather than academic or formal subjects.

Speakers will represent a cross-section of the community, contributing to a diverse and engaging programme.

Tickets will go on sale from Monday January 12, 2026, via www.buytickets.gi

For more information, contact the Gibraltar Cultural Services Events Department at info@culture.gi

or call 20067236.