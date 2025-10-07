Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 7th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibtelecom launches Gibraltar Calling exhibition celebrating 155 years of communications history 

By Chronicle Staff
6th October 2025

Gibtelecom has launched a new exhibition at the Garrison Library tracing the evolution of local and global communications since the arrival of the first submarine telegraph cable in Gibraltar in 1870.  

The exhibition, titled Gibraltar Calling: 155 Years from Analogue to Digital, highlights Gibraltar’s role in international connectivity and its transformation from early analogue systems to today’s digital networks. 

Curated in collaboration with the Garrison Library and the PK Museum of Global Telecommunications, the exhibition features historical documents, rare artefacts and interactive displays showcasing technological innovation and cooperation over more than a century. 

The exhibition was officially opened by the Minister for Telecommunications, Sir Joe Bossano, on Thursday evening. 

A key focus of Gibraltar Calling is education, with more than 200 local schoolchildren expected to take part in guided tours and workshops throughout the exhibition's three-week run. 

Gibtelecom’s Director Global, Rab Paramothayan, said: “From the minute the first telegraph cable brought Gibraltar into instant contact with the wider world, our community has kept pace with the rapid developments in global connectivity.” 

“The Gibraltar Calling exhibition is a testament to the incredible journey from a single copper cable in 1870 to the robust fibre and mobile networks that connect our global points of presence and power our digital lives today.” 

“We are proud to have collaborated with the Garrison Library and the PK Museum to tell this vital story of how communication and collaboration have shaped modern Gibraltar.” 

The exhibition is open until October 24 and includes a dedicated outreach programme for schools. 

Most Read

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Local News

Stellar students achieve top marks in rare academic feat

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

Floral cart installed in Main Street as part of pilot greening project

Mon 6th Oct, 2025

Local News

Two men arrested following assault on off-duty police officer

Mon 6th Oct, 2025

Local News

For GRA, media literacy is crucial in AI landscape 

Mon 6th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Royal Gibraltar Regiment marks 25 years of partnership in Exercise Jebel Sahara

6th October 2025

Local News
Gibraltar ‘in our DNA’ says Patel, as Tories pledge continued support

6th October 2025

Local News
Two men arrested following assault on off-duty police officer

6th October 2025

Local News
MH Bland supports Clubhouse Gibraltar employment programme

6th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025