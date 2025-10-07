Gibtelecom launches Gibraltar Calling exhibition celebrating 155 years of communications history 

Gibtelecom has launched a new exhibition at the Garrison Library tracing the evolution of local and global communications since the arrival of the first submarine telegraph cable in Gibraltar in 1870.

The exhibition, titled Gibraltar Calling: 155 Years from Analogue to Digital, highlights Gibraltar’s role in international connectivity and its transformation from early analogue systems to today’s digital networks.

Curated in collaboration with the Garrison Library and the PK Museum of Global Telecommunications, the exhibition features historical documents, rare artefacts and interactive displays showcasing technological innovation and cooperation over more than a century.

The exhibition was officially opened by the Minister for Telecommunications, Sir Joe Bossano, on Thursday evening.

A key focus of Gibraltar Calling is education, with more than 200 local schoolchildren expected to take part in guided tours and workshops throughout the exhibition's three-week run.

Gibtelecom’s Director Global, Rab Paramothayan, said: “From the minute the first telegraph cable brought Gibraltar into instant contact with the wider world, our community has kept pace with the rapid developments in global connectivity.”

“The Gibraltar Calling exhibition is a testament to the incredible journey from a single copper cable in 1870 to the robust fibre and mobile networks that connect our global points of presence and power our digital lives today.”

“We are proud to have collaborated with the Garrison Library and the PK Museum to tell this vital story of how communication and collaboration have shaped modern Gibraltar.”

The exhibition is open until October 24 and includes a dedicated outreach programme for schools.