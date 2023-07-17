Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 17th Jul, 2023

Gibtelecom wins costs in telecoms legal wrangle

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Priya Gulraj
17th July 2023

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority and GibFibre have been ordered to pay Gibtelecom’s legal costs after it won an appeal last April in a long-running legal wrangle between local telecoms providers. The Supreme Court ruled in favour of Gibtelecom and quashed a decision by the GRA to allow GibFibre to access Gibtelecom’s date centre in Mount...

