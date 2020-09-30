Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Sep, 2020

Gibtelecom’s hyperfast 1Gb broadband is ‘giant digital step’ for Rock

By Priya Gulraj
30th September 2020

Gibtelecom yesterday unveiled its new Gigabit Gibraltar plan, with the aim of bringing 1Gb fibre broadband across Gibraltar by the end of 2022. As from Thursday, the new service will be available to 2,000 homes across 13 large residential estates. With more people working from home in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, this service...

