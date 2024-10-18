Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival announces vegan lunch event

A vegan lunch experience has been announced for the Gibunco Literary Festival.

The initiative will be ran by vegan advocate Marlene Watson-Tara.

In her latest book Go Vegan, long-time vegan advocate Marlene Watson-Tara explains why a vegan diet is good for both you, your family and the planet and offers some easy and nutritional recipes.

“This unique event will allow the audience to experience Marlene’s recipes during a vegan lunch,” the government said in a statement.

Ms Watson-Tara draws on her experience of macrobiotic nutrition, studies in traditional Chinese medicine and her expertise in plant-based nutrition to explain why the recipes in her book are not just good for you but also for the environment.

She says going vegan is easy and explains how you can create bold flavours.

Among the recipes are a creamy mushroom stroganoff, tempeh wellington, almond mung bean burgers, lemon tart, mini orange chocolate pots and cherry ice-cream.

“This special event promises to connect a spectrum of themes spanning ecology, ethics, nutrition and health, and bring them to life,” the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said.

Ms Watson-Tara is a health counsellor and teacher with more than 40 years’ experience in the health industry.

Her other books include the best-selling Macrobiotics for all Seasons.

In 2021 Bill Tara and Marlene Watson-Tara founded the Human Ecology Project to serve their shared vision of a healthy world for humans and non-humans alike.

Their mission is to communicate the deep connections between human well-being, environmental sustainability, a healthy society, and the rights of all living things in a clear and well-grounded way that respects science, ancient wisdom and common sense.

In 2024, their programmes will be taught in partnership with Dr Stephen Law, Oxford University’s continuing education department and will be aimed at schools for disadvantaged students.