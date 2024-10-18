Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Oct, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Gibunco Gibraltar Literary Festival announces vegan lunch event

By Chronicle Staff
18th October 2024

A vegan lunch experience has been announced for the Gibunco Literary Festival.

The initiative will be ran by vegan advocate Marlene Watson-Tara.

In her latest book Go Vegan, long-time vegan advocate Marlene Watson-Tara explains why a vegan diet is good for both you, your family and the planet and offers some easy and nutritional recipes.

“This unique event will allow the audience to experience Marlene’s recipes during a vegan lunch,” the government said in a statement.

Ms Watson-Tara draws on her experience of macrobiotic nutrition, studies in traditional Chinese medicine and her expertise in plant-based nutrition to explain why the recipes in her book are not just good for you but also for the environment.

She says going vegan is easy and explains how you can create bold flavours.

Among the recipes are a creamy mushroom stroganoff, tempeh wellington, almond mung bean burgers, lemon tart, mini orange chocolate pots and cherry ice-cream.

“This special event promises to connect a spectrum of themes spanning ecology, ethics, nutrition and health, and bring them to life,” the Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, said.

Ms Watson-Tara is a health counsellor and teacher with more than 40 years’ experience in the health industry.

Her other books include the best-selling Macrobiotics for all Seasons.

In 2021 Bill Tara and Marlene Watson-Tara founded the Human Ecology Project to serve their shared vision of a healthy world for humans and non-humans alike.

Their mission is to communicate the deep connections between human well-being, environmental sustainability, a healthy society, and the rights of all living things in a clear and well-grounded way that respects science, ancient wisdom and common sense.

In 2024, their programmes will be taught in partnership with Dr Stephen Law, Oxford University’s continuing education department and will be aimed at schools for disadvantaged students.

Most Read

Local News

BA passengers left stranded after Spanish border guards refuse entry

Wed 9th Oct, 2024

Local News

Northern Defences set for £4million private investment

Wed 16th Oct, 2024

Local News

Treaty for a future of cooperation ‘hinges on this moment’, Picardo says

Tue 15th Oct, 2024

Brexit

As Lammy meets EU foreign ministers, Albares says Gib deal must figure in UK/EU reset

Mon 14th Oct, 2024

Local News

Increase in hospital fees for non-entitled patients

Thu 17th Oct, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th October 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
The Prague Golem Jewish Stories of the Ghetto

18th October 2024

Features
Historians and storytellers added to Literary Festival lineup

18th October 2024

Features
Karl Ullger to launch ‘Echoes of Legacy’ exhibition tonight

17th October 2024

Features
PhD student uncovers secrets of Doñana's soils

16th October 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024