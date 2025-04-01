Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Photographic Society hosts 60th anniversary exhibition

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
1st April 2025

The Gibraltar Photographic Society is currently hosting a special exhibition of its members work to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

The Society will be marking the occasion with a number of events spread throughout the year. Among these events will be three special exhibitions where the work of some of the members will be exhibited.

This work will be in the form of panels of between five and 10 prints.

The first of these exhibitions is currently open at the John Mackintosh Hall, and the work of eight members is on show.

There are panels from Jim Crone, Paul Lawford, Gerry Fagan, Leslie Linares, Marvin Montado, Rafa Millan, Peter Latin and Ernest Martinez.

The Governor Sir Benjamin Bathurst was present at the opening.

The next exhibition will be in June, and a third in October.

The exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall remains open until April 4.

Most Read

Brexit

Gib treaty must safeguard UK sovereignty and military autonomy, Lammy says

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Local News

Works underway to open former Garrison Prison for tourist ‘dungeon experience’

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Local News

New and improved bus stops introduced across Gibraltar

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Local News

Draft legislation proposes tobacco ban for future generations

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Local News

Power outage caused by high-voltage cable fault

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Poet, prophet and times in the belly

1st April 2025

Features
Theatre Makers win top prize in ‘highest marked’ Drama Festival

31st March 2025

Features
Poems of unconditional love

30th March 2025

Features
Ramadan from a woman’s perspective

28th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025