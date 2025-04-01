Photographic Society hosts 60th anniversary exhibition

The Gibraltar Photographic Society is currently hosting a special exhibition of its members work to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

The Society will be marking the occasion with a number of events spread throughout the year. Among these events will be three special exhibitions where the work of some of the members will be exhibited.

This work will be in the form of panels of between five and 10 prints.

The first of these exhibitions is currently open at the John Mackintosh Hall, and the work of eight members is on show.

There are panels from Jim Crone, Paul Lawford, Gerry Fagan, Leslie Linares, Marvin Montado, Rafa Millan, Peter Latin and Ernest Martinez.

The Governor Sir Benjamin Bathurst was present at the opening.

The next exhibition will be in June, and a third in October.

The exhibition at the John Mackintosh Hall remains open until April 4.