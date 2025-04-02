St Paul’s School hosts Wild West-themed learning day

St Paul’s School recently hosted a Wild West-themed event, encouraging outdoor learning, collaboration, and social communication skills through a range of interactive activities.

Pupils arrived dressed in Wild West-themed clothing and were challenged to return a missing mascot to the school’s ‘Sheriff Andy’.

The school gates were transformed into saloon-style entrances, with plants provided by Eden Botanics. On arrival, each child panned for a gold coin before entering ‘St Paul’s Creek’.

Activities included rodeo and sack races, apple bobbing, and target shooting games to develop motor skills.

Pupils also sang country songs such as Take Me Home, Country Roads around their base camp in the Outdoor Forest Zone. They were also visited by Chica the Pony, brought in by staff from St Theresa's Nursery and pre-school.

Year 2 pupils participated in a line dancing session led by the New Line Dancers.

The school thanked everyone involved in the event, particularly the pupils’ families for their support in making learning an enjoyable experience.