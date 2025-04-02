Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

St Paul’s School hosts Wild West-themed learning day

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
2nd April 2025

St Paul’s School recently hosted a Wild West-themed event, encouraging outdoor learning, collaboration, and social communication skills through a range of interactive activities.

Pupils arrived dressed in Wild West-themed clothing and were challenged to return a missing mascot to the school’s ‘Sheriff Andy’.

The school gates were transformed into saloon-style entrances, with plants provided by Eden Botanics. On arrival, each child panned for a gold coin before entering ‘St Paul’s Creek’.

Activities included rodeo and sack races, apple bobbing, and target shooting games to develop motor skills.

Pupils also sang country songs such as Take Me Home, Country Roads around their base camp in the Outdoor Forest Zone. They were also visited by Chica the Pony, brought in by staff from St Theresa's Nursery and pre-school.

Year 2 pupils participated in a line dancing session led by the New Line Dancers.

The school thanked everyone involved in the event, particularly the pupils’ families for their support in making learning an enjoyable experience.

Most Read

Local News

Met Police Commander to lead RGP from July amid policing challenges

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty must safeguard UK sovereignty and military autonomy, Lammy says

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

‘Andrew Tate is in the classroom’

Tue 1st Apr, 2025

Features

35 years of the marriage vows renewal ceremony

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Local News

Works underway to open former Garrison Prison for tourist ‘dungeon experience’

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
35 years of the marriage vows renewal ceremony

2nd April 2025

Features
Photographic Society hosts 60th anniversary exhibition

1st April 2025

Features
Poet, prophet and times in the belly

1st April 2025

Features
Theatre Makers win top prize in ‘highest marked’ Drama Festival

31st March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025