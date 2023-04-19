Gibyellow forfeit senior league match

GibYellow Animals may well have thrown away a great chance of claiming their first Senior League title when they refused to continue playing against Lincoln Bayside with 1 minute 46 seconds left of the third quarter. Acting coach Jason Schwarz had previously been disqualified after 2 technical fouls had been called against him by referee Karl Bassett. Captain Callum Culross took over coaching duties and, when he also got a technical foul, led his team off the court.

This is the first time in many years that a team forfeits a match. Apart from whatever sanctions may be imposed on GibYellow, which had not been announced on going to press, the FIBA Penalty for forfeiting a game, which is applicable to all GABBA competitions, awards the game to the opponents by a score of 20-0, and gives the forfeiting team 0 classification points (as opposed to 1 point for losing).

At the time of forfeiture, Lincoln Bayside were 59-47 up, with Aaron Santos 21, Adrian Mateos 18 and Dani Gonzalez 16 their leading scorers. C C Thong 23 and Culross 14 topped GibYellow.