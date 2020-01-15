Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 15th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibyellow get century past Valmar Soho Reserves

By Stephen Ignacio
14th January 2020

There was intent in Gibyellow’s performance against Valmar Soho. With Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves biting at their heels in the Richie Buchanan tournament table for the top four finish. The importance of finishing well in the table would ensure an easier passage into the quarter final stages which will be played as from next week....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Cross-border operation targets people-trafficking network using Gibraltar as gateway to Europe

Sun 12th Jan, 2020

Local News

Action for Housing highlights ‘shameful’ eviction case

Tue 14th Jan, 2020

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

GGCA champions Customs’ members after collision incident

Tue 14th Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lynx Intermediate put ten past Mons Calpe

14th January 2020

Sports
Sports news in brief

14th January 2020

Sports
Today's sports in brief

13th January 2020

Sports
Vets turn match around for victory

13th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020