Fri 1st Jul, 2022

GIDA to host auditions for first IDF in person event since pandemic

By Chronicle Staff
1st July 2022

The Gibraltar International Dance Federation Dance Association (GIDA) have announced that auditions to form part of the Gibraltar team at the 21st International Dance Federation (IDF) World Dance Championships will be held on Monday July 4 at 2pm.

The team will compete from the end of May 2023 in person for the first time since the pandemic at the championships which sees thousands of dancers completing in 19 Dance Disciplines from traditional theatre to street styles.

The competition was carried out online during 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, with GIDA taking home seven gold medals, three silvers and three bronze as well as having multiple finalists.

The competition held by the IDF, which is a world governing dance body, will run over three stages, holding solo, duet, group, and formation events for age categories of 6-8, 9-12, 12-15 and 16 plus.

Dancers will be able to dance in various styles; Fantasy Dance, Dance Show, Belly Dance, Break Dance Battle, Dance Pop, Disco Dance, Disco Free Style, Disco Slow, Fitkid Acro, Free Dance, Hip Hop Battle, Hip Hop, House Battle, House, Jazz Funk, Latin, Caribbean Show, Musical, Street Dance Show and Techno.

Gibraltar has been a member nation of the IDF since 2014 when GIDA was formally recognized by Minister for Youth and Sport Steven Linares. 

“GIDA has always made Gibraltar well proud and has always hosted our flag well high, being the dominant nation in Fantasy Dance where story telling is paramount,” a spokesperson for GIDA said.

“GIDA is very excited about the return to live IDF Worlds 2023.”

There are usually 7 judges in each panel, with G.DA President Anne Marie Gomez being an IDF International Judge, usually judging in stage A, which is the more theatrical and acrobatic styles.

She has also judged several Spanish Nationals, last May she was invited by Fitkid Spain’s IDF Governing Body to Alicante to judge the Spanish finals which will compete in IDF Worlds 2023. 

GIDA is a non- profit organization and dancers are coached for free.

“GIDA’s aim is to raise Gibraltar’s dance standards.”

“Any Gibraltarian Dancer or Choreographer wishing to be part of this passionate and vibrant team please contact us on gidadanceteamapplications@outlook.com .GIDA is always looking for supporters and sponsors.”

 

