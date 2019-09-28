GIDA to host auditions for IDF World Dance Championships

The Gibraltar International Dance Federation Dance Association will hold auditions at The Catholic Community Centre to select Team Gibraltar that will compete at the IDF World Dance Championships.

The auditions will be held on Sunday, October 6 and the competition will take place in Barcelona on May 27 - 31, 2020. The audition is open to all Gibraltarian choreographers and dancers.

Auditions for Minis (ages 6-9) and Youths (9-12) will be held at 5pm and Juniors (13-16) and Adults (17 plus) at 7pm.

Under 18’s need to be accompanied by a guardian to a short meeting prior to the audition.

“GIDA was recognized by the Government of Gibraltar over 6 years ago and since then GIDA has made Gibraltar incredibly proud by achieving many podium and Champion positions,” a statement from GIDA said.

“This year GIDA envisages that many young local dancers will audition to form part of the team as Barcelona is a very accessible location and many attended the IDF Europeans held back in 2016 at this location and have excellent memories of this event.”

The IDF offers competition in 14 dance styles which are spread over three stages over the five days.

“Gibraltar tends to excel in Fantasy Dance and Dance Show,” said GIDA.

Team Gibraltar also competes in Fitkid, Hip Hop, Freestyle and Belly Dance.

GIDA is open to compete in any other category offered by the IDF should any local dancers have expertise in these.

GIDA believes in giving all local dancers a chance to compete in this World Event regardless of level and in providing this excellent platform where all will grow.

The Team is usually made up of very experienced dancers and a few newcomers.

The requirement for team members a passion for dance, dedication, determination, perseverance, commitment and hard work.

“We look forward to once again embark on such an amazing ambitious project which takes over our weekdays and weekends,” said GIDA President Anne-Marie Gomez.

“We are blessed to have an extremely hardworking Committee that makes sure everything is spot on and an extremely positive experience for the dancers, choreographers, teachers and their families.”

“We are also blessed to have gifted creative young dancers and choreographers that always give it their all and make Gibraltar constantly really proud. GIDA is grateful for the excellent parent rap-pore and that of the general public .These ingredients make GIDA thrive.”

Anyone is welcome to audition and to find out more information email: gidafda@outlook.com