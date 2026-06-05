Gilbert scored first Gibraltar women’s competitive goal in defeat against Bulgaria

Joelle Gilbert was to add her name into the history books of Gibraltar football scoring their first goal in a World Cup qualifier group match.

This adding a positive to what was another defeat, this time in Sofia against Bulgaria.

Bulgaria sliced through Gibraltar’s defence after just a minute of play. A loose ball slipped behind the back line with Gibraltar players momentarily static, appealing for offside, while Bulgaria were left with an easy tap-in. The keeper was exposed in a three-against-one situation and had little chance.

Gibraltar had already been dealt a blow before kick-off, with Brooke Williams-Owen picking up an injury in the warm-up. Caitlin Robba was therefore drafted into the starting line-up at the last minute.

In those early exchanges, Gibraltar struggled to settle as Bulgaria, playing on home soil, moved the ball with confidence and stretched the visiting defence.

Gibraltar did respond and were unlucky not to equalise in the 14th minute when a Viagas corner struck the post.

Although Bulgaria dominated possession, Gibraltar did manage a number of attacking moments of their own, occasionally threatening the Bulgarian defence on the break.

The hosts continued to apply pressure and earned a series of consecutive corners in the closing stages of the first half. From one of those passages of play, Bulgaria struck again, and almost added a third immediately after, hitting the woodwork in a quick counter-attack as Gibraltar momentarily lost their defensive shape.

Despite the pressure, Caitlin Robba—thrust into the starting XI late on—produced several important saves to keep Bulgaria to two goals in the first half.

Bulgaria started the second half brightly, creating early chances, before Gibraltar responded with an effort of their own through Viagas. However, the hosts soon reasserted control and resumed their sustained attacking pressure.

Gibraltar held firm for long spells against a more experienced and well-prepared side. Having not played competitive football since the Rock Cup in April, the Gibraltar players showed resilience to remain in the contest until the final 20 minutes.

The third goal came when a floated cross to the far post was met by Bulgarian midfielder Petrova, who outjumped Celecia to power a header into the top corner.

As the match wore on, Gibraltar began to tire, and with three goals conceded, there were signs heads were starting to drop. Even so, there were still positive moments going forward, with Viagas and Pizzarello continuing to look for opportunities to release Joelle Gilbert in attack.

Gilbert worked tirelessly as the lone forward, constantly chasing lost causes and attempting to stretch the Bulgarian back line, despite the physical demands of covering so much ground alone.

Chapman also tried to drive at the Bulgarian defence with 14 minutes remaining, but her run was quickly closed down.

Robba produced a strong save to deny Bulgaria a fourth, tipping a curling effort destined for the far post away on the 80th minute.

The Gibraltar head coach had not yet made any substitutions as the match entered the final ten minutes, while Bulgaria had already used most of theirs.

With five minutes remaining, Andrya Rowbottom returned to action after a lengthy injury lay-off, offering a chance for Gotal to assess her in competitive match conditions.

Shortly after, Bush replaced Chapman and made an immediate impact, pressing the goalkeeper within seconds of coming on.

The change helped lift Gibraltar’s energy, and moments later Joelle Gilbert pounced on a loose pass. With composure, she lifted the ball over the advancing goalkeeper to score Gibraltar women’s first-ever goal in a World Cup qualifying group match.

Robba then produced a superb point-blank save, with the rebound fired over the bar as Gibraltar held firm to keep the score at 3-1.

Two further substitutions in injury time added fresh legs and helped manage the closing stages.

Although defeated, it was a historic moment for Gibraltar Women, scoring in a competitive World Cup qualifying group match. The 3-1 defeat also marked an improvement on the 5-0 loss inflicted by Bulgaria at Europa Point earlier in the campaign.