Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Sports

Giles gets closer to podium

By Stephen Ignacio
12th April 2023

Giles Cerisola was just eight seconds away from a podium finish in what he described as a “bittersweet moment” after completing what has been described by local cyclists as a “fantastic” performance.
Giles finished fourth in the the 1st Rally de Mijas mtb event finishing fourth in the Elite class and sixth overall out of 22 finishers.
The gruelling course saw lapped riders withdrawn from the race, leaving just twenty-two riders to complete the course, Giles Cerisola, among them.
The race was described by Giles as a brilliant circuit, very fast, fun and explosive.
The local rider has continued to improve on his performances and is tipped as a potential podium finisher in the coming years as he continues to prepare for big events such as the Commonwealth Games.
His performance this past weekend recived high praise from among local riders as the sport continues to attract interest and cycling continues to be a growing sport in Gibraltar.

