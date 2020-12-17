Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Giovanca Afzan calls for support in virtual Mrs Universe 2020 public vote

By Chronicle Staff
17th December 2020

Giovanca Afzan will be representing Gibraltar in a virtual Mrs Universe 2020 and is encouraging the public to vote for her online.

For the first time in the competition’s history the winner and top four will be chosen by public votes.

Gibraltar will be represented by 44 year old Giovanca Afzan, married for 7 years and mother to a beautiful daughter.

“The world has had to adapt to a ‘new norm’ in many aspects of life and this years Mrs Universe organisers and Ideal Productions have also done so in order to continue with their philosophy which is to empower women to be the best version of themselves and support any charities ‘against violence’,” Mrs Afzan said.

“Even though I am truly humbled and honored to be given this opportunity to be an ambassador for our country I hope and with your support to place our red and white flag clearly on the world’s map.”

“I truly think this is another great opportunity to show the world that Gibraltar may be small in size but we as a nation stand tall in unity and kindness.”

“This is another way of creating a ripple effect and making our Gibraltarian voice heard.”

“Let us show the world who we are and what we stand for. Like I always say ‘Beauty may catch the attention but character and kindness catches the heart’ and we as a community have the biggest heart in the world.”

“Please join me on this journey by showing your support by voting. Everyone can vote free of charge.”

“Thanking you all in advance and wishing you all happy holidays.”

Voting system is now open on: https://www.mrsuniverseltd.com
Everyone is entitled to one free vote from each IP address, second vote will be charged.

All funds raised from second vote will be donated to charity ‘Christmas Angels campaign’ supporting vulnerable children in need, which they support every single year.

Closing date to vote is Thursday, December 24.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Minister says negotiators have ‘a duty’ to agree a deal on Gib frontier mobility

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Local News

Over 300 hampers ready for those in need

Wed 16th Dec, 2020

Local News

Rock welcomes Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton

Fri 11th Dec, 2020

Local News

Former Bayside teacher among first vaccinated in UK against Covid-19

Tue 15th Dec, 2020

Local News

Police officer sets himself gruelling Med Steps charity challenge

Wed 16th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Louis Triay awarded Guinness World Record for longest career as a lawyer

17th December 2020

Features
William and Kate release Christmas card image of family

17th December 2020

Features
Loreto Convent donates over 5,000 items for families in need

17th December 2020

Features
Does your asthma get worse in winter? Here’s what you need to know

17th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020