Giovanca Afzan calls for support in virtual Mrs Universe 2020 public vote

Giovanca Afzan will be representing Gibraltar in a virtual Mrs Universe 2020 and is encouraging the public to vote for her online.

For the first time in the competition’s history the winner and top four will be chosen by public votes.

Gibraltar will be represented by 44 year old Giovanca Afzan, married for 7 years and mother to a beautiful daughter.

“The world has had to adapt to a ‘new norm’ in many aspects of life and this years Mrs Universe organisers and Ideal Productions have also done so in order to continue with their philosophy which is to empower women to be the best version of themselves and support any charities ‘against violence’,” Mrs Afzan said.

“Even though I am truly humbled and honored to be given this opportunity to be an ambassador for our country I hope and with your support to place our red and white flag clearly on the world’s map.”

“I truly think this is another great opportunity to show the world that Gibraltar may be small in size but we as a nation stand tall in unity and kindness.”

“This is another way of creating a ripple effect and making our Gibraltarian voice heard.”

“Let us show the world who we are and what we stand for. Like I always say ‘Beauty may catch the attention but character and kindness catches the heart’ and we as a community have the biggest heart in the world.”

“Please join me on this journey by showing your support by voting. Everyone can vote free of charge.”

“Thanking you all in advance and wishing you all happy holidays.”

Voting system is now open on: https://www.mrsuniverseltd.com

Everyone is entitled to one free vote from each IP address, second vote will be charged.

All funds raised from second vote will be donated to charity ‘Christmas Angels campaign’ supporting vulnerable children in need, which they support every single year.

Closing date to vote is Thursday, December 24.