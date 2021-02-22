Girlguiding and Scouts celebrate Thinking Day

Girlguiding Gibraltar and The Gibraltar Scouts Association celebrated their annual Thinking/Founders Day last Saturday.

Started in 1926, the actual date is February 22, which coincidentally is also Lord and Lady Baden-Powell’s birthdays, but is normally marked on the nearest weekend.

As in other years the Tower of Homage was lit up in Guiding and Scouting colours in anticipation of the day’s events.

Traditionally, the day is normally marked with a Parade followed by a thanksgiving ceremony and then an afternoon of challenge and fun activities for all members of both associations.

However, this year, due to the ongoing Covid pandemic this type of event was not possible so instead a series of virtual events were scheduled for members to watch from their homes.

The theme for this year was ‘Peacebuilding’ and on this theme Girlguiding Gibraltar leaders released a special message video to their members encouraging them to keep their guiding light shining and making a positive difference to their community and the world.

Even though we are apart at this time, each one of them is a special light and together can make difference.

The afternoon was marked with a video message from the Governor Sir David Steel who is both Chief Scout and President of Scouting and Guiding respectively.

This was followed by Commissioners making their promise and members were encouraged to renew their promise with them and post a photo.

All those who did will received a specially designed badge to commemorate the day.

The day was concluded with a virtual campfire put together by Gibraltar Scouts with images from past Thinking Days.

“All in all the day saw good participation and online interaction with messages coming in from all over the Guiding world from France to UK to St Helena and beyond,” Girlguiding Commissioner Marie Bocarisa said.

“We had a good response locally from our girls too, so hopefully it will be a day that they remember”

Girlguiding Gibraltar would like to thank the Scout Association for their part in putting the videos together.

We look forward to Thinking Day 2022 when hopefully we can all gather in person once again.