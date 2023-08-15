Girls Summer camp

The Gibraltar FA held its girls summer football camp last week with two days of sessions specifically focused on girls.

Although young female players had been able to join the earlier summer camp where sessions were for a mixed gender, the latest summer camp follows an annual campaign which is solely focused on girls, specifically aimed at girls who might not have wished to join a mixed gender session.

The camps, which have brought about some success providing a secure environment in which young female players can enjoy the game with players at the same level and with less pressures than other youth camps, once again saw the Gibraltar FA splitting groups into age groups. This providing a greater focus on the levels of each group and providing an enjoyable ambience for players.

The bulk of coaches also being female, many league players themseves

