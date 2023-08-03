Girls U16 in steep learning curve in Andorra
Having lost their group matches in FIBA’s European Championships Division 3 being played in Andorra, Gibraltar women’s U16 faced Albania following a rest day in which their fate would be decided as they played for position 5-8 in the classification. Albania was to start with a 21-4 lead which they were to maintain into the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here